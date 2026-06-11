Pineville funeral home organizes services for female victims in double-murder suicide

PINEVILLE, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Arnett & Steele Funeral Home in Pineville has organized two funeral services for Jadeance A. M. Hale and Lila K. H. Asher, the two female victims in an apparent double-murder suicide case that occurred earlier this week.

As LEX News previously reported, the event occurred the evening of June 6 in southern Laurel County, after police believe the two women were killed by 21-year-old James Priddy following a domestic violence situation.

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Officials report that Priddy shot and killed the two teens before dying by suicide. According to Laurel County Coroner Doug Bowling, Asher and Hale's death has been ruled a homicide caused by a gunshot wound. Priddy died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Authorities also report that Hale was allegedly in a relationship with Priddy.

Arnett & Steele Funeral Home Photo of Jadeance A. M. Hale

According to Hale's obituary, she was born on March 5, 2008 and loved to hang out with her friends and family. Hale reportedly loved to make her friends laugh and to take care of her baby sister. Hale was from Flat Lick, Kentucky.

"Jadeance was preceded in death by her bestest friend who was considered family and went to heaven beside her Lila Asher; another best friend to her... Jadeance was the sweetest soul and biggest smile. She loved spending time with her baby sister who she will live on through. She enjoyed long talks just sitting on the porch with her mommy and going for rides in the charger with her daddy. She enjoyed going to Taco Bell and hanging with friends. Jadeance was the funniest girl you’d ever meet, you’d never leave her without having smiled or laughed," Hale's obituary writes.

Hale's funeral service is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 14 at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home with Rev. Eric Jordan presiding. Hale's burial will follow the service at the Ketchum Cemetery in Bryants Store.

Read Hale's full obituary at this link: Jadeance Ann Marie Hale Obituary, Arnett & Steele Funeral Home

Arnett & Steele Funeral Home Photo of Lila K. H. Asher and her daughter, Jaylei Kaia RaeAnn Hamilton

According to Asher's obituary, she was born on December 4, 2006 into a village of a family. Asher reportedly loved to take care of and raise her five-month old child, Jaylei Kaia RaeAnn Hamilton, to go shopping, and to hang out with her family. Asher was from Lily, Kentucky.

"Lila loved spending time with her baby girl, she loved going shopping, out to eat, and getting iced coffees and bobas. She loved stealing her sister’s clothes. She loved spending time with her nieces and nephews. She was free spirited and a firecracker she loved hanging out with everyone, she was ambitious and unique. Lila had a laugh that was contagious and would do anything to help someone or protect them. Lila was strong, independent, and amazing person in general. She will always be the brightest light and most beautiful Angel. She will live on with us through her baby girl Jaylei," Asher's obituary writes.

Asher's funeral service is scheduled directly before Hale's at 11 a.m. on Sunday, June 14 at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home with Rev. Shane Martin and Rev. Hershel Walker presiding. Asher's burial will follow at the Ketchum Cemetery, as well.

Read Asher's full obituary at this link: Lila Kiara Hope Asher Obituary, Arnett & Steele Funeral Home