Police, highway crews urge caution in work zones after Lexington crash that hospitalized utility worker

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — After a Wednesday night crash in a work zone that left one person with life-threatening injuries, police and highway contractors are continuing to remind drivers to use extra caution.

Police said the wreck happened just before midnight on the outer loop of West New Circle Road near Leestown Road.

While not many details have been made available about the crash, it's a reminder to drivers about the potential dangers in work zones.

"It's critical for folks to pay attention, to pay attention in the lanes that they're in, to pay attention to the speed that they're supposed to be going, and be watching out for the workers in that work zone," said Chad LaRue, executive director of the Kentucky Association of Highway Contractors.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, there were 1,251 work zone crashes in 2023. Those wrecks resulted in 247 injuries and 17 fatalities.

In 2024, the cabinet has reported more than 1,300 work zone crashes and 7 fatalities.

Sgt. Guy Miller with the Lexington Police Department advised drivers to keep their undivided attention on the road and follow the posted speed limit at all times, but especially when entering a construction zone.

"The first thing to do is to stop all the distractions in your vehicle. And then pay attention to your surroundings in that environment," Miller said.

Traffic patterns may also change in work zones as progress is being made.

"A lot of times, you know, drivers will think, 'Well, I don't see anyone working, I'm in a hurry,' and they don't obey the reduced speed limit, and that's a huge mistake that really contributes to the number of crashes we see in the work zone as well as the severity of those crashes," said Lori Weaver Hawkins, public affairs manager for AAA Blue Grass.

In a statement from KYTC on Thursday, the cabinet wrote:

"Our hearts go out to the utility worker who was injured last night in the active work zone at New Circle Road and Leestown Road. We will review the findings of law enforcement officials who will investigate the cause of the crash.





Work zone safety is of utmost importance for both workers and drivers. In addition to work zone traffic control measures, we rely on the help of the public to keep everyone safe. We will continue to have active work zones throughout the winter months, and we urge drivers to watch out for workers, obey posted work zone rules, slow down and drive alert."





In 2024, the minimum fine for speeding in a work zone in Kentucky increased to $500. Depending on the violation, drivers may also have their license revoked.

