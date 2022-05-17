Polls open Tuesday for Kentucky's primary election

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — May 17 is primary election day in Kentucky. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday.

This is the first major statewide election with new early election law so many Kentuckians have already cast their ballots the week prior during three days of early voting.

Secretary of State Michael Adams says more than 116,000 people statewide took advantage of that option. He says he's expecting about 14% turnout for the whole election, which he says is less than what he'd like but big races are what drive turnout.

In terms of federal races, we're keeping an eye on Senator Rand Paul's seat. Former state lawmaker Charles Booker of Louisville is the current front-runner on the Democratic side.

The bid is also up to see who will replace John Yarmuth, Kentucky's only Democrat in Congress.

Tuesday's primary also includes the race for Lexington mayor.

To find out where to vote, go to elect.ky.gov and click "Find My Polling Place."

If you're in line at the polls at 6 p.m. Tuesday, you will be allowed to vote. Remember: an I.D. is required to vote.

Stay with LEX 18 throughout the day for Decision 2022 coverage. We'll have a full wrap-up with results on Evening Edition.