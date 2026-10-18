President Trump rallies Kentucky Republicans, targets Democratic challenger in campaign stop

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — President Donald Trump visited Northern Kentucky on Saturday to rally support for Republican candidates in Kentucky and Ohio, delivering a campaign-style speech that mixed praise for GOP candidates with attacks on Democrats ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

A small group of protesters gathered outside Truist Arena on the campus of Northern Kentucky University. Inside the arena, one protester interrupted Trump's remarks shortly after he began introducing Republican House candidate Ed Gallrein.

The interruption prompted boos from the crowd and chants of "USA" before Trump resumed his speech, highlighting what he described as his administration's accomplishments while criticizing Democratic policies.

"This is the only group of lunatics that says we're going to raise your taxes," Trump told supporters. "Who the hell is voting for these people?"

Trump spoke for roughly 90 minutes and repeatedly tied future economic development projects to Republican electoral victories. He highlighted Republican U.S. Senate candidate Andy Barr, who is seeking to succeed retiring Sen. Mitch McConnell.

"Andy Barr is gonna be very happy when I tell you this, but you have to win, Andy," Trump said. "Otherwise forget it."

Trump went on to promise a major investment in a pharmaceutical manufacturing project in Winchester if Republicans are successful at the ballot box, saying his administration would invest $100 million to help revitalize a drug manufacturing facility there.

The president also targeted Barr's Democratic opponent, Charles Booker.

"He's a radical," Trump told the crowd. "How the hell can you lose to this guy? I'll tell you what, if you lose to him, you are unelectable."

Booker responded to Trump's criticism in a statement issued after the rally.

"Frankly, I'm flattered by his baseless attacks on me," Booker said. "It just further proves that he and everyone else knows how close this race is, and they're scared."

Voters will decide the outcomes of Kentucky's races when they head to the polls Nov. 3.