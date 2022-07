Sixteen months away from Kentucky's gubernatorial election and the new quarterly reports for campaign fundraising are out.

Gov. Beshear's campaign for re-election reported more than $1.1 million dollars raised this quarter.

Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles reported raising over $570,000 in the second quarter.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron reported raising over $300,000.

State Rep. Savannah Maddox reported raising $110,000.