Rain and high water create problems across Kentucky

Steady rain throughout the day and night on Sunday caused issues across Kentucky.

High water flooded creeks and rivers and made some roads impassable.

We sent crews across affected areas of central and eastern Kentucky including Menifee, Scott, and Madison Counties.

The rain’s really coming down in Richmond tonight. Police have shut down roads in the area of East Main and East Irvine due to rising water. Be careful out there. @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/ZfKSCB11Lh — Mike Valente (@ValenteLEX18) March 1, 2021

But we are seeing this weather impact a number of you. We've been monitoring social media accounts to try and spread information that may help, and many of you have also been sending us pictures and videos.

Powell County Schools have already announced that all learning on Monday, March 1 will be virtual due to county-wide flooding.

Some homes in Rockcastle County are being evacuated due to flooding according to the Brodhead Fire Department.

In Breathitt County, the Emergency Management director posted that there will be a shelter for those affected by flooding.

Water has risen quickly in Magoffin County where the local Fire and Rescue Team is asking everyone around Salyersville to shelter in place due to flooding. The squad confirmed that Salyersville Nursing and Rehabilitation is being evacuated due to high water.

There is a shelter for those who may need it tonight in Magoffin County.

The Jackson County EM Facebook page is updating through the night on road closures in the county.

In Laurel County, flooding has shut down roads and it's impacted people stuck at an entertainment center in London.

Roads are blocked off across Floyd County due to high water or debris. The Sheriff Department's Facebook page posted that Highway 1428 in Martin near the hospital is also closed due to a mudslide.

With baseball season around the corner in Kentucky, the Boyd County HS team's Twitter account posted that the stadium has flooded once again.

This has become a constant for our program every Spring and we’ve been hit hard again with the water still rising. We will overcome, we always do and have ever looking as beautiful as always #LionStrong pic.twitter.com/ZUe63oK6lr — Boyd County Baseball (@BoydCoBaseball) February 28, 2021

In Morgan County, officials say that the heavy rain is knocking trees down onto roads and that the water is high on Highway 460 W just west of Grassy Creek.

The Somerset Police Department has posted about road closings on its Facebook page.

In Wolfe County, the EM Director posted that Rose Fork Road is blocked off and not passable.

A rescue team in Elliott County had to guide several horses to safety due to high water.

Courtesy: Rough Terrain Rescue Picture taken in Elliott County as rescue team guided horses to safety

We also received a number of pictures from viewers across Kentucky.

Courtesy: Traci Welch Entrance to a farm in Irvine (02/28/2021)

Courtesy: Mary Vanderpool Picture taken in Stamping Ground, close to the Sadieville exit (02/28/2021)