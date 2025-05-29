Reality star Julie Chrisley released from FMC Lexington after presidential pardon

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Officials report that reality television star Julie Chrisley has been released from FMC Lexington.

Chrisley, alongside her husband, Todd, were granted a presidential pardon earlier this week. The couple was found guilty in 2022 on charges of fraud accounting worth more than $30 million.

Julie was previously sentenced to seven years in prison, while Todd was sentenced to 12.

Todd Chrisley, who was sentenced to federal prison in Florida, has also been released.

According to past reporting by Scripps News, their daughter, Savannah, spoke on her parents' conviction at the 2024 Republican Convention, saying that her family had be targeted "due to our public profile and conservative beliefs."

The couple are well-known for their television show, "Chrisley Knows Best."

