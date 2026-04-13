Remembering Mason May, 21-year-old Lebanon boys basketball coach killed in head-on crash

MARION COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 21-year-old boys basketball coach in Lebanon died Friday night in a head-on collision.

Kentucky State Police reported that Mason May was traveling south on Bradfordsville Road when a 35-year-old driver of a Ford F-150 attempted to pass a vehicle in a no-pass zone. The truck collided head-on with May's Honda Civic.

May was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, KSP detailed.

May coached sixth-grade boys basketball at St. Augustine School in Lebanon. He graduated from Marion County High School just a few years prior.

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Branden Cundiff, May's uncle, said he is still coming to terms with the news.

"It was very shocking. The last call I ever expected to get," Cundiff said.

While Cundiff said he hadn't seen May in a while, he remembers his personality as a kid.

"He was always happy go lucky, you know, being the funny kid, always active," Cundiff said.

The first person Cundiff said he thought of when he heard the news was his sister.

"My first thought was my poor sister, and that Mason was just 21. He turned 22 in June of this year. And he just had his whole life ahead of him. And it kills me that we have to bury him at such a young age," Cundiff said.

Cundiff said May served as a role model to the boys he coached.

"He was basically a celebrity in Marion County to the basketball team. All the kids looked up to him. He was a big inspiration to those young kids...He really worked independently with all of them trying to get the best of their abilities, playing the ball game and yeah, he's, he will be missed by many, many, many people," Cundiff said.

St. Augustine School Principal Cindy Bland released a statement to LEX 18 regarding May's death.

"Mason May, the 6th-grade basketball coach at St. Augustine School, was a true inspiration to all the students he encountered—both within our school and through the AU basketball program in Marion County. He worked tirelessly and held his players to the same high standards, instilling in them the value of dedication, discipline, and perseverance. His commitment, both on and off the court, was clearly reflected in the athletes he coached. He expected the best from his players because he genuinely believed in their potential. Mason’s heart was as big as the county he called home. He was well known and well respected by those around him. Though his time with us was far too short at just 21 years old, his impact was profound and far-reaching for all who had the privilege of knowing him. His faith was an important part of who he was, something he shared openly as he encouraged his players to pray before each game. Mason will leave a lasting legacy in the lives of his students and athletes. His tenacity, dedication, and love for the children he coached will continue to live on in all those he inspired."

Counselors were available at the school today to help support students processing the loss.

