Remembering Kentucky's connections to D-Day on its 80th Anniversary

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Exactly 80 years ago today, Allied forces launched the largest seaborne invasion in history. As we reflect on D-Day, the event will soon move from living memory to total history.

The Kentucky Military History Museum documents these important moments as seen through the eyes of Kentuckians. On display today, a collection of artifacts donated by Captain Willis McKee helped tell his story of service.

Museum manager Jamie Bartek helped share Capt. McKee’s story. Born in Mercer County, McKee went to medical school at the University of Louisville. He graduated in 1939, and in 1942 he joined the 101st Airborne Division.

“He actually parachuted on June 6, on D-Day,” Bartek said, pointing to a green medic bag in a case. “This was the medic’s bag that he was carrying at the time.”

Bartek also showed off McKee’s “Ike” style jacket and pointed to a 101st Airborne Patch, complete with a Screamin’ Eagle on it. Finally, Bartek settled on a lump of white cloth, ripped and torn in places. It was Capt. McKee’s parachute.

“Often times what they would do is, they would shred these up and use these as bandages on wounded soldiers, so this is actually a remnant of Dr. McKee’s reserve parachute we have on display here. The rest of it was torn up, and he used it as bandages.”

Remembering Captain McKee and his actions 80 years ago helps us appreciate the memories of those still living.

“These anniversaries do serve an important point. It draws people’s attention, especially to folks who are still around, who are still living,” Bartek said.

“If you have a chance, talk to these folks. Record their stories while they’re still here. These are stories that we want people to know, that are important, and that should be preserved.”

Captain McKee continued his service after D-Day, and he lived until 1994. To learn more about brave Kentuckians like Capt. McKee, you can visit the Kentucky Military History Museum.

