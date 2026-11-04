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Rep. Morgan McGarvey wins reelection for U.S. House District 3

Congress New Member Orientation
Mariam Zuhaib/AP
Rep.-elect Morgan McGarvey, D-Ky., speaks with reporters after newly-elected members of the House of Representatives attended an orientation program, in Washington, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
Congress New Member Orientation
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LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — U.S. Representative Morgan McGarvey has won his campaign for reelection and will continue to serve Kentucky's 3rd Congressional District in Washington, the Associated Press projects.

Rep. Morgan McGarvey wins reelection for U.S. House District 3

McGarvey, who has served the district since 2023 and served as a Kentucky senator prior to that, faced Republican nominee Maria Teresa Rodriguez in the race for the seat.

The district encompasses almost all of the Louisville Metro.

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