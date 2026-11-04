Kentuckians vote to pass Amendment 1, limiting governor's pardon power

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Kentuckians have voted to pass Amendment 1, which will now limit the governor's pardoning power, the Associated Press projects.

The amendment set to be ratified into the state's Constitution will prohibit the governor from granting pardons beginning 60 days before an election through Inauguration Day, roughly five weeks after the election.

It was first proposed after controversial pardons by former Gov. Matt Bevin. In 2019, Bevin issued 600 pardons and commutations.

Gov. Andy Beshear opposed the change and argued that the former governor's actions did not justify restricting the power of future governors.

PAST COVERAGE: Kentucky voters to decide whether to limit governor’s pardon power before elections

Kentucky voters to decide whether to limit governor’s pardon power before elections

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