Richmond mom raising fentanyl awareness after 4-year-old daughter's death

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — Before she ever left the NICU, Cheyene Helm says her daughter Brighton was a fighter. After being diagnosed with a chromosomal condition called Turner syndrome, Brighton beat the odds.

"I prayed and prayed and prayed for her, and we proved the doctors wrong," said Helm. "Brighton walked, talked, laughed, danced. She was in gymnastics, she went to private school, she wanted to do yoga at home with mommy, and she ran all over this park."

Helm now comes to a Richmond park to relive those memories. That's because, in February of 2023, Brighton was just four years old when she died from fentanyl poisoning. Prosecutors say she was at a family member's house in Lexington when it happened. Multiple people were charged in her death.

Helm is now fighting for justice for her daughter – while raising awareness about the dangers of the potent synthetic opioid.

Data shows more than 1,500 Kentuckians died from fentanyl overdose in 2022. That year, fentanyl accounted for 75% of opioid overdose deaths nationwide.

And in 2023, more than 70,000 Americans fatally overdosed on illegally made fentanyl, according to National Fentanyl Awareness Day, which is recognized on Tuesday, May 7.

Since Brighton's death, Helm started the Bright Light Foundation in her daughter's honor. She's shared her story with lawmakers, fighting for tougher punishments for drug dealers. She also became a CASA advocate, giving a voice to kids who need it most.

"I just feel like if I stop the mission I'm on to get justice for Brighton, and justice for other innocent victims who have lost their lives to fentanyl, the mission won't be completed," Helm told LEX 18. "And I believe God still has me here for a purpose."

Helm hopes others will also get involved in the fight against fentanyl. On Saturday, June 1, Helm is hosting an event called "Families Fighting Fentanyl." The free community event will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. at Moondance Amphitheater in Lexington.

