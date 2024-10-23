No jail time for Robertson Co. sheriff after Alford pleas in DUI cases

(LEX 18) — The Robertson County sheriff will serve no jail time after entering Alford pleas in two separate DUI cases Wednesday.

Terry Lynn Gray, 47, entered the Alford pleas in Robertson County District Court to two separate DUI charges. In the same hearing, Gray’s sentence was probated for two years.

An Alford plea means he does not admit guilt in the cases but acknowledges that there could be enough evidence to convict him.

The first DUI case involved an incident last Decemberin which state police responded to a Robertson County school for a report that Gray and a school resource officer were in a disagreement.

The school resource officer reported to police that Gray smelled of alcohol, and investigators pulled security video from the school that showed Gray driving his marked police vehicle, according to his arrest citation. A preliminary breath test indicated Gray had a .206 blood alcohol level in that case.

The second charge came in August after Gray was accused of overturning a tractor while intoxicated.

In court, it was also mentioned that Gray is currently in an in-patient rehab facility.

Gray was ordered to pay $1,600 in fines and court fees.