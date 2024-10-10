Robertson County woman found dismembered outside home, daughter arrested

Content warning: The following article contains disturbing details of violence.

Investigators arrested a woman after they say they found the body of her dismembered mother outside the home they shared in Robertson County.

LEX 18's Caleb Barnes went to Mt. Olivet, where a community is in shock.

State Police say that they were called to a home on Brierly Ridge Road after someone who was there to work on Trudy Fields' property told them she didn't answer the door, then saw what he thought was her dismembered body lying in the grass near a blood-stained mattress.

Kentucky State Police Trooper David Jones said, “Units responded and found a dead female in the backyard. Tried to make contact with somebody at the house. The house was locked up. They backed up, set up a perimeter. We had other units respond. Ended up getting a search warrant for the residence."

According to a citation, the worker told police he saw Trudy Fields alive the day before, with her 32-year-old daughter Torilena Fields. He said Torilena was "casting spells on them and being confrontational."

Due to the circumstances, investigators say they called in a special response team and entered the house Wednesday night.

"Our special response team responded to serve the search warrant because of the circumstances surrounding the body and not knowing what was in the property in the house, they executed the search warrant," Jones said.

According to the citation, the inside of the home was a scene of horror.

A search of the home found "multiple body parts cooked inside a stainless steel pot inside the oven."

In addition, investigators say Torilena Fields appeared to have blood on her face, hands, and clothes and wouldn't leave the home until they had used tear gas on her.

Torilena is currently being cleared at the hospital and will be transported to the Bourbon County detention center upon release from the hospital.

Torilena faces multiple charges, including obstructing governmental operations, tampering with physical evidence, and abuse of a corpse, but could face more charges as the case develops.

State Police tell LEX 18 that an autopsy is being performed tomorrow, and they hope to officially confirm the identity of the victim.