Construction on deadly Garrard Co. intersection begins as public opinion varies

LANCASTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — US-27 near Rocky Top and Rodgers Road has been a troublesome spot for fatal crashes. This is why the KYTC District 7 agreed on a restricted crossing u-turn with the help of $2.6M in federal funding.

"Oh yeah. Yeah, average speed is about 65 or 70 so yeah it's pretty fast," said Kit Collins, who drives US-27 a couple times a week. "Anything they can do to reduce the fatals that's good. Might be me some day."

"People not paying attention. They pull out in front of other people. That's why now Kentucky has that eye sight test before you renew your license," said Larry Callahan, who has lived in Garrard County for 30 years.

Magistrate Glendan Barker says that since 2011, nine deaths have occurred on that stretch. In 2015, we reported on a Nicholasville Police Officer who was killed in a vehicle crash.

This year already, LEX 18 has reported on two morefatal crashes in the area.

However, not everyone believes the construction is the solution.

"It's going to make a lot of people mad. It's going to slow the traffic down and people would have to get up earlier to get to work. It's going to cause some traffic backup north and southbound," explains Callahan who wishes the cabinet opted for a different solution. "Rumble strips. Not a speed bump, rumble strips and a flashing light. You know a sign that says there's a side road coming."

Magistrate Barker released a statement to LEX 18 regarding the roundabout.

"Some opposition against this working to improve safety of the area from the public. When the project is completed, the main goal is to save lives and reduce accidents." Magistrate Glendan Barker with Garrard County

"Just keep your eyes open. Keep your eyes on the road. Don't talk on the telephone, slow down. Leave plenty of space between you and the car in front of you," Collins lists off.

Barker says the construction should take a couple of months. The speed limit has been reduced to 45 mph with a Sheriff's Deputy there during construction hours to keep everyone safe.