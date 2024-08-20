Watch Now
Scott County Ky. Sheriff's Office welcomes 2 new members including wife of fallen deputy

Scott County Ky. Sheriff's Office
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Scott County Ky. Sheriff's Office announced that two new members were recently added to the team: Deputy Desirae Thacker and Victim Advocate Rachel Conley, the wife of fallen Deputy Caleb Conley.

The Sheriff's Office described on its Facebook page that Deputy Thacker has three years of law enforcement experience and will be a welcome addition to the patrol division.

Further, the office noted that the role of the Victim Advocate is to help "victims of crime, domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, or dating violence," a position that has just been added to the office.

LEX 18 previously reported that Deputy Conley was shot and killed in the line-of-duty in May 2023 at the age of 35.

