Search continues for missing teen, reward offered for information leading to location

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington police say the search for missing 15-year-old Aoun Ismail Basboos is continuing, and the Blue Grass Crime Stoppers are offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to his location.

Police say that detectives are continuing to follow up on leads for the missing teen who was last seen on May 11 in the 3500 block of Spangler Drive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lexington Police Department at 859-258-3600. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to the Blue Grass Crime Stoppers by calling 859-253-2020 or online at bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.

Basboos was initially reported missing and endangered with another teen, Ali Haider Naqvi. Naqvi was found dead in Harrison County, and a 17-year-old was charged with murder in connection with his death.