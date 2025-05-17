Severe damage reported after confirmed tornado touchdown in Pulaski, Laurel counties

(LEX 18) — LEX 18 is receiving reports of catastrophic damage in both the Somerset and London areas, where Chief Meteorologist Bill Meck confirms tornadoes touched down in both locations late Friday evening into Saturday morning.

LAUREL COUNTY

In a social media post, the Laurel County Fiscal Court reported that several areas of the county were struck by a tornado and "multiple injuries" have been reported.

As the injured are evacuated and crews work to search homes, KY 363 remains closed.

The court also reports that other areas hit in the county include the London-Corbin Airport, Levi Jackson Wilderness Road Park, the Oaks of London subdivision, and Sunshine Hills.

The Corbin Police Department urged the public to "stop and pray" for residents of Laurel County and victims of the tornado.

"Remember the emergency service personnel that are sorting through the debris and still inside the storm," CPD said.

The department responded to a call for mutual aid to clear debris from the interstate, and it "was an emotional sight to see," the reported.

SOMERSET & PULASKI COUNTY

UPDATE: May 17 at 3 a.m.

A state of emergency has been declared in Pulaski County by Judge Executive Marshall Todd. Red Cross is slated to be on scene come daylight to begin recovery efforts.

Power company South RECC's Somerset headquarters experienced "significant damage as a result if the devestating weather that passed through earlier," the company said on social media.

They encouraged the public to stay away from downed power lines, and that updates will be shared as more information becomes available.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Somerset Fire Department is also urging the public to avoid the area damaged by the tornado.

"This is not the time to come out and sightsee, the extra traffic is causing our rescue units problems!" the department said on Facebook early Saturday.

The Pulaski County Coroner reports that they have not responded to any casualty calls as of now.

