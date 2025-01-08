Man accused of killing sheriff's deputy moved to Fayette County due to 'security concerns'

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Steven Sheangshang, who is accused of killing Scott County Sheriff's Deputy Caleb Conley in May of 2023, has been moved to Fayette County prior to trial due to "congoing security concerns."

According to court documents, the Fayette County Detention Center has agreed to house Sheangshang until the start of his trial in Shelby County. His attorneyspreviously requested a change of venue from Scott County, arguing that he would not receive a fair trial there.

Until now, he has been housed in the Bourbon County Detention Center.

"The Bourbon County Jail Administrator has notified the Court of ongoing security concerns presented by Defendant’s recent conduct at the Bourbon County Detention Center," said the transport of prisoner order.

Sheangshang was transported to Fayette County on Tuesday. He will appear via Zoom for three Scott County Circuit Court hearings scheduled throughout January and February.