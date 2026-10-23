Sister of Lexington man killed in police shooting says more addiction resources are needed

PARIS, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The sister of a man who Kentucky State Police say was shot and killed by officers after firing at them following a pursuit from Lexington is sharing her family's grief and calling for more support for people struggling with addiction after they leave jail.

Patricia Stone said her brother, 48-year-old Timothy Stone, was more than the circumstances surrounding his death.

PHOTO COURTESY OF PATRICIA STONE PHOTO PROVIDED BY PATRICIA STONE

"I'm the last one," Stone said. "That's not a good feeling, but I know what the drug scene does to people."

Patricia Stone is now the only surviving sibling in her family. She said one brother died from an undiagnosed heart condition in 2000, another died of cancer in 2017, and now Timothy Stone has become the third brother she has lost.

While acknowledging her brother's criminal history and struggles with addiction, Stone said she wants people to remember the person she knew.

"Yeah, my brother screwed up. Yeah, it cost my brother his life. Yeah, my brother has a criminal history, and my brother hasn't always been perfect," Stone said. "But I know my true brother. He would give anybody the shirt off of his back."

Stone said addiction dramatically changed the course of her brother's life. A father of six and a licensed plumber, she said he cared deeply about his family but struggled with substance abuse for years.

She believes the criminal justice system often focuses on incarceration without providing enough long-term support once people return to their communities.

"My brother never got the help he needed," Stone said. "He needed patience. He needed understanding. He needed mental health treatment. He needed drug abuse treatment."

Stone said people with criminal records often face stigma that makes it difficult to rebuild their lives, even after serving their sentences.

Despite the family's loss, Stone said she does not blame the officers involved in the shooting.

"They should have never had to be in a circumstance where they had to make that call to pull those weapons," she said. "They should have never been in that situation."

Instead, Stone said she hopes her brother's death will spark a broader conversation about addiction, mental health care and the resources available to people once they leave jail.

She said families across Kentucky and the country often struggle to find help for loved ones battling addiction and believes more community-based treatment and support could prevent future tragedies.

"As long as they pass a test or they don't get in any more trouble, that doesn't mean they're always clean," Stone said. "The resources aren't there."

Stone said her family now hopes Timothy Stone's story will encourage discussions about recovery, mental health treatment and ways to better support people re-entering society after incarceration.

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