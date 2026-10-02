Sisters win $50,000 prize from Kentucky Lottery Scratch-off game

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (LEX News) — A tradition of playing the Kentucky Lottery on Fridays earned the diligent and affectionately nicknamed 'Crazy Lotto Sisters' a big win at a Bowling Green gas station.

Virginia Lawrence and her sister, Sue Bryant, stop at IGA Express on Duntov Way every week to buy their games. They told Lottery officials the store employees gave them their nickname along with encouragement, telling them they would win big one day.

“We’ve been wanting a big win for a while,” said Virginia, who is retiring soon. “Every Friday night, we play together. We’ve never bought tickets more than $5. One time we hit $500 on a $2 ticket and kept playing on those winnings.”

On the night they bought their winning ticket, they almost didn't go.

“I told my sister I wasn’t going to scratch that night," said Virginia. "I’d worked all day and was tired. But she convinced me."

Using their lucky nickels from their birth years, they each picked four tickets. As Virginia uncovered the spaces on her $3 Super 7's Scratch-off ticket, she realized they had won the $50,000 top prize.

Kentucky Lottery

Each sister received a $18,125 check after taxes. IGA Express received $500 for selling the winning ticket.

Sue said she plans to use her winnings on home improvements. Virginia is glad to have a better financial picture before she retires.

The Kentucky Lottery launched the $3 Super 7's Scratch-off in June. 8 second-tier prizes of $1,000 remain, along with 123 third-tier prizes of $100.

In 2026, the Kentucky Lottery paid out more than $1.8 billion in prizes. Kentucky Lottery proceeds have funded scholarships and grants for over 1.1 million Kentucky college students.