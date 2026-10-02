More than 12,000 Kentuckians register to vote in September, state says

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — More than 12,000 Kentuckians registered to vote in September, marking the highest monthly registration total in nearly two years, according to Secretary of State Michael Adams.

Adams announced Friday that 12,380 Kentuckians registered to vote during September, the highest monthly total since 2024. The secretary of state's office reported that voters registered as independents or with third parties once again outpaced new registrations by Democrats and Republicans.

“Polls across the country show tightening races. In Kentucky, too, voters who do not affiliate with Democrats or Republicans will decide whether Democrats or Republicans win our elections,” Adams said in a statement.

The state's voter rolls saw a net increase of 7,323 voters during the month. Officials removed 5,057 registrations, including 3,626 deceased voters, 876 people convicted of felonies, 420 voters who moved out of Kentucky, 39 people adjudged mentally incompetent, 61 duplicate registrations and 35 people who voluntarily removed themselves from the voter rolls.

Republicans continue to make up the largest share of Kentucky's electorate, accounting for 48% of registered voters. The party added 2,227 voters in September, bringing total Republican registration to 1,626,732.

Democrats account for 41% of registered voters statewide. Democratic registration increased by 2,486 voters during the month, bringing the party's total to 1,373,500 registered voters.

Voters registered under other political affiliations, most of whom are independents, represent 11% of the electorate. Those registrations increased by 2,610 voters in September, a 0.68% rise, bringing the total to 388,992 voters.

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