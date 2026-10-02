Suspect arrested after Bell County woman found killed, investigators recover fetal remains

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX News) — A Tennessee man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a Bell County woman after investigators said she was found killed in Pineville last month and was pregnant at the time of her death.

The Pineville Police Department said officers responded Sept. 23 to a call regarding a deceased person in the 300 block of George Martin Drive. Investigators and the Bell County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 41-year-old April Barlow Celio and determined she was the victim of a homicide.

The following day, investigators learned Celio had been pregnant when she died. According to police, the Kentucky State Medical Examiner's Office determined there was no fetus in her womb during the examination.

While processing the scene, investigators with the Pineville Police Department, Bell County Sheriff's Office and Kentucky State Police recovered what they believe were fetal remains.

Investigators later identified 41-year-old DeMarcus Kenneth Johnson-Wright as a suspect. Police said Johnson-Wright had an extensive violent criminal history and multiple outstanding violent felony warrants from Tennessee.

On Sept. 25, a Bell County judge issued warrants charging Johnson-Wright with first-degree robbery and kidnapping. Additional warrants were issued Sept. 30 charging him with murder involving domestic violence and tampering with physical evidence, according to police.

After the additional warrants were issued, local authorities sought assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service Central Kentucky Fugitive Task Force.

Investigators developed information indicating Johnson-Wright was staying at a residence in the 200 block of Timber Court Drive in Clarksville, Tennessee. Authorities from multiple agencies arrested him there around 11 p.m. Central time on Sept. 30.

A search warrant was later executed at the residence, where investigators said evidence related to the case was recovered.

Johnson-Wright was booked into the Montgomery County Detention Center in Tennessee and is awaiting extradition to Kentucky.

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