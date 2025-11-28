Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Somerset man, woman federally indicted on 2024 child sexual abuse charges

Pulaski County Detention Center
LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Somerset man and woman charged with multiple child sexual abuse charges have now been indicted in a federal court, according to court documents filed on November 21.

Christopher and Amy Ethridge were arrested and charged in September 2024 after an undercover investigation by Kentucky State Police's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force revealed they had shared "explicit images of young juveniles online."

Both have been federally indicted in the U.S. District Court in London on three counts of employing a minor female to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing visual depictions, all allegedly occurring in Pulaski County in 2024.

Amy Ethridge is scheduled for a competency hearing for charges set in Kentucky. A pre-trial conference for Christopher Ethridge's charges in Kentucky is schedule for December 4.

A federal arraignment is scheduled for December 19; both face up to 30 years in prison for each count.

