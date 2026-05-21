Sonny's BBQ raises money for Lexington officer who lost arm in traffic stop

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Sonny's BBQ locations in Lexington, Nicholasville and Richmond are donating 20% of their sales Thursday to help Officer Kevin Van Wert recover after he suffered catastrophic injuries during a traffic stop near Fayette Mall last month. Van Wert's injuries were so severe doctors could not save his right arm.

Officers from the Lexington Police Department began filing into the Lexington Sonny's location soon after it opened Thursday morning.

Lexington Sonny's manager Matt Mabley said the fundraiser reflects the restaurant's commitment to the community.

"Anything we can do for the community. There's a couple of things we do with schools and things like that, but any kind of outreach we can do especially for officers or anything like that going on, it means a whole lot to us," Mabley said.

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Donations will be deducted from lunch and dinner receipts. Customers only need to mention they are visiting any of the three locations for the officer, and the donation will be made automatically. The offer also applies to drive-thru orders.

The driver suspected of injuring Van Wert, Naqeeb Mufallah, remains in custody and is being held without bond. Mufallah was on probation at the time of the incident following a 2018 conviction for assaulting an officer. The Fayette County grand jury is currently reviewing the evidence. If indicted, Muffalah will face several felony charges.

