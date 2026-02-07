Special Olympics Kentucky hosts 2026 Polar Plunge in Lexington, supporting health and sports programs

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Special Olympics Kentucky hosted its annual Polar Plunge challenge in Lexington on Saturday, regardless of the frigid temperatures.

The event was held at the Beaumount Center Texas Roadhouse, located at 3030 Lakecrest Circle.

As of 12 p.m. Saturday, Special Olympics Kentucky raised over $68,5000 of its $70,000 goal. They money raised from the event supports sports and health programs for individuals with intellectual disabilities, according to Lexington Polar Plunge's website.

This year's Polar Plunge was extra special to LEX 18, as our own Megan Mannering emceed the event.

To help Special Olympics Kentucky meet this year's goal, donate at this link.