State of emergency issued in Kentucky ahead of severe storm system

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Ahead a strong storm system expected to bring heavy rains, flooding, hail and tornadoes to the Commonwealth, Gov. Beshear has issued a state of emergency.

“Once again we have a dangerous weather system sweeping across the commonwealth,” Beshear said in a press release. “We expect a significant round of weather coming this afternoon and into tonight that will produce strong winds that could lead to power outages, a possibility of hail, flooding and potential for tornadoes. We need everyone to be really careful and make sure you have weather alerts on and are at a location where you can seek safety if needed.”

According to the release, the Kentucky National Guard is ready to respond, and the Kentucky Emergency Operations Center has been activated. The state's price gouging law has also been implemented, aimed at protecting residents while they recover from storms.

Most of the state is currently under a moderate risk of severe weather, while the eastern part of the state sits in an enhanced risk. Rain totals could exceed two inches in some areas. Stay up-to-date with current weather here.

