Storms tear through Mercer County, leave one woman dead

MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The storms that blew through the Commonwealth over the weekend left a mark on Mercer County.

In addition to structural damage throughout the county, one woman was killed.

The storm came in two rounds on Sunday, the latter sent a tree topping onto a home on Herrington Lake in Burgin.

According to the coroner, 67-year-old Julie Sterling died in the incident.

“That's terrible. At night time you don't see it coming and it happens while you're in bed asleep, my heart goes out to them, it's just terrible,” said Mercer County resident Jerad Carrier.

Residents in Carrier’s Harrodsburg neighborhood feel lucky that structural damage is the worst they have seen.

“At about 1 am, and I didn't hear any sirens or anything, it all just kinda came at once. Pulled my blinds open, looked out the window and saw a tree fall and knew it was time to get in the basement," said Doran Davenport.

Throughout Memorial Day, Davenport and his family helped to clear a tree that had fallen in his neighbor’s yard.

Sunday night, around 2,000 Mercer County residents were without power.

What they’ve lost in shingles and electricity, they’ve gained in perspective.

“We're pretty lucky,” said Davenport. “It's just material. The family's okay, we're all okay.”