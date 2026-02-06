Stretched thin: Snow days push more Lexington parents to local food banks

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Food banks are feeling a high demand due to the recent winter storm.

Students at Fayette County Public Schools have missed in-person instruction for two weeks, and God's Pantry Food Bank CEO Michael Halligan told LEX 18 that because students have stayed home for a prolonged period of time, parent's budgets are stretched thin.

Covering Kentucky FCPS cancels Friday classes, marking district's 9th snow day Web Staff

"We often say people are one unexpected, unforeseen, [or] unfortunate event away from food insecurity - like a snow storm," said Halligan.

The food bank also hasn't been able to participate in its backpack program, which is when the food pantry hands out bags of additional food for school children in need.

Halligan said they distribute the bags to area schools on the first Tuesday of each month, but Fayette County Public Schools was not in session that day, Feb. 3.

"Our ability to get these backpacks into the schools - so they can get them into the hands of the kids who need them - is a really important thing that we're focused on right now as soon as schools are opened back up," said Halligan.

Click here to get connected with God's Pantry Food Bank.