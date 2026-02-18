Former student files lawsuit against University of Kentucky over alleged campus sexual assault

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A former University of Kentucky student has filed a federal lawsuit against the university, alleging she was raped by two male students in a campus dormitory and that UK failed to protect her despite knowing about ongoing sexual assault problems in its residential facilities, the complaint read.

The lawsuit, filed Feb. 13 in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky, claims the woman, identified as Jane Doe, was sexually assaulted by students Addison Adkins and Angus Thompson on Feb. 18, 2025, in Ball Hall dormitory.

According to the complaint, the plaintiff was drinking alcohol with Adkins in his dorm room when Thompson joined them. The lawsuit states both men "took advantage of Plaintiff's inebriated state by sexually assaulting and raping her" while she was heavily intoxicated and unable to consent.

The woman reported the alleged assaults to UK police and underwent an examination at UK Hospital on Feb. 22, 2025. She subsequently withdrew from classes and returned to her home state of New York due to mental anguish from the incident, according to the complaint.

University allegedly knew of sexual assault pattern

The lawsuit alleges UK had "actual knowledge of repeated incidents of sexual assault and rape occurring within University-operated residential dormitories" before the February incident. The complaint claims university officials knew about the pattern through prior reports, campus police data and federally required crime disclosures.

Despite this knowledge, the lawsuit states UK "failed to take reasonable and appropriate measures to address and remediate the known risk of sexual assault in its residential dormitories."

The complaint also alleges UK failed to enforce its strict "No Alcohol" policy in dormitories, despite knowing that alcohol consumption created "heightened risks of sexual assault and rape, particularly for female students."

Multiple legal claims filed

The lawsuit includes six counts against UK: Title IX violations for pre-assault deliberate indifference, negligence based on foreseeable conduct, negligent supervision and retention of staff, negligent security and premises liability, negligent training and policy implementation, and negligent infliction of emotional distress.

The plaintiff seeks monetary damages exceeding the court's jurisdictional minimum, attorney fees and costs, and a jury trial.

The lawsuit states the woman continues to suffer "persistent depression and mental anguish," anxiety, flashbacks and other psychological trauma that has impacted her daily functioning and educational opportunities.

LEX 18 previously reported that the charges against the two students were dismissed by a grand jury on Feb. 9.

LEX 18 reached out to the university for comment and Chief Communications Officer Jay Blanton stated that "the university does not, as a general matter, comment on pending litigation."