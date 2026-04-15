Suspect accused of injuring LPD officer during traffic stop had past run-ins with police

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — 31-year-old Naqeeb Mufallah is facing multiple charges following a Tuesday night traffic stop in which he allegedly dragged a Lexington Police officer into a light pole, causing serious injuries. LEX 18 has found that it's not Mufallah's first run-in with the authorities.

A search or electronic court records in Kentucky shows Mufallah has a history of running from police and has been charged with assaulting law enforcement in the past. His criminal record goes back more than ten years, with cases in Lexington, Franklin, and Jessamine counties.

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In 2017, he was sentenced to five years in prison for assaulting an officer in Lexington.

He is currently on two years probation for domestic violence assault. He was placed on probation last June in Fayette County for hitting a woman in the face.

Court records indicate Mufallah has also had multiple emergency protection orders in the past.

Multiple sources have confirmed that Mufallah used to go by another name, Malachi Greathouse. They say he converted to Islam while in prison and changed his name to Naqeeb Mufallah.

Muffallah was charged on Tuesday with first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, first-degree criminal mischief, resisting arrest, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, first-degree fleeing or evading police, and leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid/assist with death or serious physical injury.