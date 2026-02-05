Tennessee man found guilty in connection to 2024 DUI collision in Adair County that killed 7-year-old

COLUMBIA, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Tennessee man has been found guilty for multiple charges in connection to a December 2024 collision in Adair County that killed a 7-year-old and injured four others, Kentucky State Police reports.

After a three-day trial in Casey County Circuit Court, 47-year-old Joel Hammack was found guilty for charges of murder, two counts of first degree assault, two counts of fourth degree assault, and possession of marijuana. A jury recommended life in prison for the charges of murder and first degree assault, as well as the maximum sentence for the remaining charges.

An investigation revealed that at the time of the crash, Hammack was operating a vehicle at a high rate of speed under the influence of drugs and alcohol, striking a vehicle along the Columbia Bypass.

7-year-old Rose Morgan was killed as a result of the collision, and two of the other four occupants suffered serious injuries.

“This case demonstrates the tragic consequences of impaired driving.” Commonwealth Attorney Brian Wright said in a release. “Prosecuting these cases is about honoring the lives lost, standing with the families left behind, and making clear that there will be accountability for these types of poor decisions.”

KSP urges the public to be responsible and never operate vehicles under the influence of substances.

"Impaired driving puts countless innocent lives at risk and will not be tolerated," KSP said. "If you choose to drive impaired and cause a tragic collision, KSP Troopers and prosecutors in the Commonwealth stand ready to hold you accountable and ensure your actions do not endanger anyone else."