'That was insane': London City Council meeting gets heated Monday night

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The topic of discussion at London's City Council Monday night wasn't the recent police shooting of Doug Harless, but politics.

It was outburst after outburst at the meeting. Some people were escorted out of the room by police.

"That was insane," one community member who is with the Justice for Doug group told LEX 18.

In December, authorities say London Police shot and killed Harless in his home. Court documents and dispatch recordings appear to confirm officers served that warrant to the wrong house.

"I think it's important that we stand up and we say that we want to feel safe in our homes, we want to feel like we as a community matter," said Jamie Burns.

However, Harless' name was barely mentioned at the meeting, instead, it was more about politics.

One man played a recording between him and a council member. He claimed several council members allowed him to speak because they thought he was going to "bash the mayor."

Some community members were left trying to sort through the chaos.

"None of it is adding up to me," said a community member.

Two weeks ago, there was a special meeting of the London city council. The mayor and council met in private to discuss possible litigation against the police department. The mayor wouldn't comment if it was related to Harless.

There was also a private meeting by the ethics committee to discuss three complaints that recently came in. No word if they're related to Harless.

"You said yourself to take the cameras off the buildings and put them on the cops, how about we put the cameras on you guys behind closed doors," said one man who came to the podium.

Some with the Justice for Doug group feel the meeting was derailed.

"Our voices need to be heard more everyone needs to come together more we need to stand along this entire sidewalk of this entire city and make sure something gets done, not leave until something gets done," said the community member.