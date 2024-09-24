Watch Now
The McCoys receive reward money after finding body of Laurel Co. shooting suspect Joseph Couch

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — After the search for Laurel County shooting suspect Joseph Couch ended, the McCoys received the first reward check on Tuesday after they discovered Couch's body near exit 49 in Laurel County.

A post from the City of London detailed that Mayor Randall Weddle and Trooper Scottie Pennington presented the McCoys with a $10,000 check from WB Transport, the first check of the $35,000 reward that they will receive for finding Couch's body.

"Their brave actions were instrumental in bringing closure to this tragic event, and we are deeply thankful for their assistance," the post read. "A special thanks to WB Transport for their generous contribution to the reward fund."

