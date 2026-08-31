"The Wonder Years" star shooting Christmas movie in Bourbon Co.

PARIS, Ky. (LEX News) — Temperatures may be climbing into the 90s, but Bourbon County is already getting into the Christmas spirit.

The cast and crew of "The Greatest Christmas Gift of All," a new Great American Family movie, are almost wrapping up a nearly two-week shoot in downtown Paris.

Danica McKellar, best known for her role in "The Wonder Years," stars in the film. In the movie, her character and the character's fiancé, played by Matthew Marsden, are preparing for a Christmas wedding when they face a sudden setback and the community rallies around them.

McKellar said the setting is a natural fit for the story.

"It's a perfect setting because this movie is really the most heartfelt of the movies that I've done," she told LEX News' Evelyn Schultz. "Unlike all of my other Christmas movies, in this one, I'm already engaged to the guy, and so it's more about us starting this life together and the struggles that are happening, the community coming together."

She also praised Paris for its small-town charm.

"It's so beautiful, and it's adorable at the same time," she said. "The, the storefronts and everything, it's just perfect. We just have to add Christmas decorations and boom, you got a Christmas movie."

Paris is getting used to the spotlight. This is the city's second movie with Great American Family this year, following "Silver Bells," which was shot in April.

Filmmakers say more productions are choosing Kentucky because of the Kentucky Entertainment Incentive, or KEI, which includes a fully refundable tax credit of 30 to 35 percent.

"The Greatest Christmas Gift of All" will be McKellar's 14th Christmas movie. She said she hopes audiences connect with its message of faith and love.

"This movie does such a great job of teaching people how to love each other well," she said. "Reminding us the importance of the importance of community and of sacrificial love. The greatest Christmas gift of all is love."

"The Greatest Christmas Gift of All" launches Nov. 29, streaming on Great American Pure Flix. It will also air that night at 8 on Great American Family and GFAM+.

Evelyn Schultz is committed to covering the stories that matter to you. If you have an idea, please reach out to Evelyn at evelyn.schultz@wlex.tv

