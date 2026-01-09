'This is indefensible': Lexington business owner speaks out against Minneapolis ICE shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX — Rick Paynter, the owner of The Kentucky Shop, said he doesn’t care if this response costs him some money.

“If you can find it in your heart to defend this, then we’re probably just not for you. At this point, this is completely indefensible,” Paynter said.

Paynter is referring to an incident that occurred earlier this week in Minneapolis when an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer shot and killed an American citizen in her car. ICE authorities claim the officer was acting in self-defense as she was beginning to drive away from the area. The victim leaves behind a young child.

Covering Kentucky Lexington immigration attorney questions Minneapolis ICE shooting account Megan Mannering

“I don't want to be ambiguous about where The Kentucky Shop stands on the murder of an innocent American civilian,” Paynter said. “For me, I’ve had enough and saw enough with my own eyes. For me, there's a line in the sand, and human decency is on the line here.”

Other local business owners have also voiced their disappointment in what happened. Some vehemently disagree with the policies of the Trump administration.

“I don't support people being murdered in their cars or murdered when they're picking up their children. I don't support people not getting due process,” the owner of Olive’s Apron, a local bakery, posted to her Instagram page. She also encouraged her followers to support Paynter's business.

“When we lose our First Amendment right, that's when we lose it all. So, I think it's important for all of us to be banding together and standing up for what's right,” Paynter said.

Paynter said he understands as a resident in a red state, such as Kentucky, his very public stance on this matter could cost him business. However, he said he feels as if this response has nothing to do with politics. Paynter said he’s more more concerned about having to do another response video, like this, in the future than losing some money.

“It’s important to stand up now and say something, because I have a feeling we’re only going to plunge deeper into the madness,” he stated.