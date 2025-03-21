Thousands raised for Lawrenceburg boy with cancer, battle continues on

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — In January, we introduced you to a little boy named Rowan, who is battling a rare and aggressive cancer. His family needed financial support, and LEX18 viewers delivered.

"We got enough donations to be able to save our house and our cars, and we had extra so we got caught up on all of our bills, we definitely got a huge weight lifted," said Rowan's mom, Charlie Beasley.

Beasley says the thousands of dollars donated in the past two months have been a godsend; unfortunately, with ups there are downs.

"We thought we were going to get good news after the last scan but we did not, his cancer is not responding to the chemo," said Beasley.

Three-year-old Rowan has neuroblastoma. It's a tumor in his stomach that's rare and aggressive. They had to switch treatments recently, which caused immense pain for the little boy.

"He was hitting himself and screaming and biting, and it was heartbreaking to see especially because there was nothing I could do," said Beasley.

She says when he's having a good day, he is happy and playing. Rowan continues to fight, and Beasley tells LEX18 the response from the community is what keeps her going.

"Prayers and spreading Rowan's story, and having the support and well wishes of everyone helps a lot," said Beasley.

Rowan's next scan is in April. Their GoFundMe link can be found here.