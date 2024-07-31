Two arrested following multi-county pursuit

GREENVILLE, Ky. (LEX18) — According to Kentucky State Police (KSP), Sean D. Stratton, 36, and Selexus C. Zamperla, 28, have been arrested following a multi-county pursuit following a shoplifting incident.

KSP reports that, on Wednesday, a report of two individuals shoplifting at the Central City Walmart was received by Muhlenberg County Dispatch. The pursuit began on the Ky-189 Bypass near Powderly, where the Central City Police and Powderly Police Department attempted to stop a silver Toyota Camry.

KSP, alongside the Greenville Police Department and the Muhlenberg County Sheriff's Office, joined in the pursuit that stretched across Muhlenberg, Hopkins, and Mclean Counties.

Both Stratton and Zamperla were taken into custody following a KSP "legal intervention maneuver" after Stratton began driving the wrong way in the northbound lane on the Ky-189 Bypass.

Stratton from Russellville, Kentucky, was arrested by KSP and is facing multiple charges:



Speeding, 26 MPH or greater.

First-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle)

First-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), second offense

First-degree operating a motor vehicle under the influence (aggravated circumstances)

Drug paraphernalia

First-degree wanton endangerment (police officer)

First-degree criminal mischief

Improrely on left side of road

Reckless driving

Theft by unlawful taking over $500

Zamperla, of Madisonville, Ky, was arrested by the Central City Police Department and is charged with:

Public intoxication

Theft by unlawful taking over $500

Both individuals are housed in the Muhlenberg County Jail.