Kentucky eliminates No. 11 Clemson, 16-4

CLEMSON, SC. — Kentucky baseball is two wins away from advancing to Super Regionals. The Bat Cats ran over No. 11 Clemson Sunday afternoon, eliminating the hosts 16-4.

The win ties the program record for most runs scored in an NCAA Tournament game with 16 and set a new program record for the largest margin of victory in an NCAA Tournament game.

The Tigers hurt themselves with seven errors on the day and went through six pitchers on the mound.

Meanwhile Nate Harris led the charge for the Cats on defense. Harris pitched six innings allowing six hits, three runs, four walks and seven strikeouts.

Six Cats had one or more RBI with freshman Ryan Schwartz leading the way with four. Hudson Brown had three, Carson Hansen had two and James McCoy, Cole Hage and Luke Lawrence each had one.

The Cats have to beat West Virginia twice. UK and the Mountaineers play tonight at 6 p.m. on ESPN plus. If UK wins, they'll play again on Monday, time TBD.