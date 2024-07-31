UK patient 'having the best time ever' riding her new bike

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Her entire life, Jessica Standiford has faced challenge after challenge.

“Since the minute she was born, she has been a miracle,” said Lynn Dragan, Jessica’s mom.

In the womb, Jessica’s umbilical cord wrapped around her neck. She had to be resuscitated after birth, and she spent 19 days in the NICU. She was diagnosed with spastic quadriplegia cerebral palsy (CP).

"One of the first doctors we took her to said she would never walk, talk, or do anything,” Dragan said. "So I just decided that Jessica and I would show them. And we have.”

Jessica’s dad, Sean Standiford, echoed this sentiment of Jessica’s determination.

“Jessica always had it in her, of, she didn’t know the meaning of can’t,” he said.

“One of her biggest dreams was to walk across the stage at her elementary school graduation,” Dragan shared. Of course, Jessica lived out that dream.

Sean added, “at that point right there, we all knew there’s nothing that she can’t do.”

Jessica graduated from Tates Creek High School with straight A’s. But she had one more item to cross off her bucket list.

“She had never got to ride a bike as a child,” Dragan said.

During her physical therapy sessions at the UK HealthCare Outpatient Therapy Clinic at Cardinal Hill, Jessica enjoyed working on the stepper. It had similarities to a stationary bike, and Jessica made it her goal to ride a bike.

With help from her therapists and the Bluegrass AMBUCS chapter, Jessica got her chance. One of her therapists, Heather Witt, went with Jessica to test out a three-wheeled Amtryke.

“I was prepared for it to not go well, this bike wasn’t made for her, it’s not tailored to her,” Witt said. “She started going off the parking lot so fast that I started running to catch up with her.”

Through this trial run, Jessica proved she was more than qualified to receive an Amtryke. In April, Jessica finally got her bike.

“Every singe time she’s been on a bike, she’s stronger, and she’s more coordinated, and able to be more independent with it which is our ultimate goal,” Witt said.

“It was just amazing to see her finally get to ride a bike after 21 years,” Dragan shared.

When she’s riding her bike, Jessica shared, “I’m nervous, but I’m having the best time ever.”

