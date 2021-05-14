UK Wide Receivers coach arraigned in Kenton County on Friday

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — University of Kentucky Wide Receivers Coach Jovon Bouknight was arraigned in Kenton County court on Friday.

Bouknight's attorney entered a plea of not guilty and made a motion for discovery of evidence. A pretrial conference was set for June 29 at 10 a.m.

Bouknight was arrested and charged with driving under the influence this past Saturday.

Bouknight was also charged with possession of an open alcoholic beverage in a vehicle and driving 26 mph or more over the speed limit, according to Kenton County public records.

The 37-year-old was hired in March 2020. He previously coached at Oregon, Texas Tech and Utah State.

