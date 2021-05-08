Kentucky WR coach Bouknight arrested, charged with DUI

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky wide receivers coach Jovon Bouknight was arrested and charged with driving under the influence early Saturday morning by the Erlanger Police Department.

Bouknight was also charged with possession of an open alcohol beverage container and driving 26 miles per hour over the speed limit, according to the Kenton Co. public records website.

The university is aware of the situation and are handling it internally, according to a UK spokesperson.

Bouknight joined the Kentucky coaching staff in March of 2020.

He previously coached at Oregon, Texas Tech and Utah State.