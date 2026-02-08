Valley View Ferry crews continue ice breaking efforts, remaining hopeful

VALLEY VIEW, Ky. (LEX 18) — Crews with the Valley View Ferry have worked around the clock in hopes of breaking free the ferry from a large sheet of ice in the Kentucky River.

The toll-free ferry service, provided by the State of Kentucky, Fayette County, and Jessamine County, halted several weeks ago due to the winter weather.

LEX 18 previously reported that the ferry has been stuck in ice since late January, marking it only the the fourth time in 12 years that the barge and towboat have been locked in frozen conditions.

Covering Kentucky Valley View Ferry frozen in ice on the Kentucky River, halting daily crossings Megan Mannering

However, Facebook posts by the Valley View Ferry reveal that the crew remains hopeful that the warming weather will release the ferry from the ice.

Meteorologists with LEX 18 expect Monday's high to reach 46 degrees, and Tuesday's high to reach 58 degrees, which may be warm enough to melt the deep layers of ice.

Since late January, Valley View Ferry has been posting regular updates on Facebook regarding ice breaking efforts.

In the most recent report, Saturday night's cold temperatures made the ice thicker, although crews are still working into Sunday to break the ice.