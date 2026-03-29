Valley View Ferry set to reopen after 'armed and dangerous' suspect was in nearby area

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Valley View Ferry is set to reopen at 6 a.m. on Monday with additional security precautions after an "armed and dangerous" Tennessee man was reported to be in the nearby area this weekend.

On Saturday, the Valley View Ferry closed operations after the Madison County Sheriff's Office informed the ferry's captain on duty that 38-year-old Christopher Morphis from Lenoir City, Tennessee was in the area. Around 10 p.m. Friday night, Morphis allegedly assaulted one female in Madison County with a gun and threatened to shoot another.

Madison County authorities were unable to locate the suspect and an arrest warrant was issued.

Covering Kentucky Arrest warrant issued for 'dangerous' man involved in Madison County shooting Mack Carmack

Because of the close proximity to the crime, the Valley View Ferry was closed on Saturday and Sunday out of precaution for passengers and crew members.

In a Facebook post, Valley View Ferry crew members announced they would be reopening the ferry Monday morning with extra precautions, as the suspect has not yet been located. When Madison County vehicles arrive to utilize the ferry, drivers will be stopped and a captain will briefly speak to each driver, supervising them through the process.

"We know that our passengers understand the need for increased safety. Please, check on your neighbors, if you see something say something, tell our law enforcement that you appreciate them, and let’s all hope for a swift resolution to this current situation," the Facebook post states.