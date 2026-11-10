No injuries reported after vehicle crashes into Somerset apartment

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A vehicle crashed through the exterior of a Somerset apartment Tuesday after jumping a curb and crossing a sidewalk, according to the Somerset Fire Department.

Firefighters were called to Winners Circle Drive for a report of a vehicle striking a building. When crews arrived, they found the vehicle had come to a stop inside an apartment.

Fire and EMS crews evaluated both the driver and a person who was inside the apartment. Both declined treatment and transportation to a hospital, according to the department.

The Somerset Fire Department fire marshal also responded to the scene, along with Somerset-Pulaski County EMS, Somerset Police and Kentucky State Police.

Authorities did not immediately release information about what caused the crash.

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