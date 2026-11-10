Kentucky measles cases climb to 207; Christian County reports 66 cases

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Kentucky has now reported 207 confirmed measles cases in 2026, as the state continues to deal with its largest measles outbreak in decades.

The latest Kentucky measles case data provided by the state shows 13 people have been hospitalized and no deaths have been reported.

The outbreak has been particularly concentrated in several Kentucky counties. Christian County has reported 66 cases, Laurel County 56 and Trigg County 32, according to recently reported state data. Together, those three counties account for roughly three-quarters of the state's cases. Bath County has also seen a significant number of infections.

Cases accelerated rapidly in late summer and early fall. The latest state dashboard shown Tuesday indicates 96 cases had illness onset in September and 57 in October.

Nearly all the people infected have been unvaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status. The latest dashboard lists 205 of the 207 cases as unknown or unvaccinated, while one case involved a person with one MMR dose and one involved a person with at least two doses.

What are the symptoms of measles?

Measles is a highly contagious respiratory illness that spreads through the air. The virus can remain in the air for up to two hours after an infected person has left an area, according to the Kentucky Department for Public Health.

Early symptoms can include:

High fever

Cough

Runny nose

Red, watery eyes

Symptoms generally begin about eight to 12 days after exposure. A characteristic rash typically develops three to five days after initial symptoms begin. The rash generally starts on the face and then spreads down the body.

Measles can cause serious complications, particularly among young children. Those complications can include pneumonia and, in rare cases, brain swelling or death.

Health officials say vaccination remains the best protection against measles. Two doses of the measles, mumps and rubella, or MMR, vaccine are about 97% effective at preventing measles, while one dose is about 93% effective.

Kentucky health officials have urged parents and caregivers to make sure children are up to date on their vaccinations as the outbreak continues.



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