Victim's daughter speaks out weeks after Russell County triple homicide

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Three weeks ago, we brought you the story of a Russell County woman who allegedly murdered two of her family members and put one in the hospital. Now, one of the victim's family members is speaking out.

It was a week before Mother's Day when Ashlyn Brignac's world came crashing down around her after she received a frantic call that her mom was in danger.

"I don't think I stopped calling my mom, like I was just hoping she would answer, like everything was just a huge nightmare, like there was no way this was happening to me," recalls Brignac. "I don't think it was till later that night I got a phone call from the detective telling me that my mom had been murdered."

Brignac then took to Facebook posting and messaging words of desperation for her mom to just respond. She punched her cell phone number more times than she could count, but her mom never picked up the phone.

"I think I'm still just dealing with everything the best I can. I think the initial shock of everything is wearing off and reality is starting to set in," says Brignac.

Three weeks ago, on Friday, May 3, Angela Gosser, 56, shot and killed her husband, 73-year-old Larry Gosser, 200 feet from outside of their home.

Ms. Gosser proceeded to drive to where her sister, Brignac's mom, 57-year-old Jennifer Wilson, was in her car, shooting her in the head and killing her.

From there, Ms. Gosser made her way to her brother, 58-year-old Darryl Wilson's home, where the two exchanged gunfire. Mr. Wilson shot and killed Ms. Gosser in self-defense. He was also sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Mr. Wilson received surgery a few days ago where several fingers on one hand were amputated.

Brignac says her Aunt Angie — Angela Gosser — was battling mental health issues and never truly got the help she deserved.

"I know people are seeing my aunt Angie as a monster. In my heart and my gut that day, I don't think it was Angie," explains Brignac. "She was not a monster. I don't want people to paint her out to be a monster, she was someone that just lost her way."

Brignac says her mom was her best friend, "I feel her being here. The world was a brighter place, and now that she's gone, it's just dark."

Although Brignac's sadness feels consuming and never ends since that fatal day, it's memories of her mom that keep her pushing forward.

"My mom was very bright. She was caring, nurturing, if you didn't have it she would give it to you. She would go to lengths to make sure you were taken care of," Brignac describes.

She says butterflies and cardinals remind her that her mom is near and always watching over her. "That's my mom dancing. My mom's happy. My mom's in a good place. I think what I want the most is for my mom to just answer the phone and say, 'Hi, honey.' That's what she would call me, is honey."

Brignac wears a green ribbon pinned to her chest in honor of both her mother and aunt. She hopes her story will help others realize how controlling mental health can become and that getting help is necessary.

"My mom would want me to continue to tell her story and hopefully make a difference because my mom always told me, 'One day you'll make a difference in the world," Brignac recalls with tear-filled eyes. "So I'm hoping with my story, that's what I can do, I can bring more awareness."

Brignac knows her uncle Darryl blames himself and wishes he could do more, but wants him to know he did everything he could and saved so many lives that day.

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts or dealing with mental health, call the suicide and crisis hotline at 988.

