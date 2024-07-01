Wandering black bears spotted throughout the area, officials provide safety tips

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — A black bear was spotted Sunday evening along Goggins Lane and Paso Fino Drive, according to Richmond Police.

"June and July is mating season for bears, so they're just out there wandering," Chief Rodney Richardson told LEX 18.

He said the bear that was spotted on Sunday was believed to be headed in the direction of Meijer.

It's not the first bear seen in Madison County this summer. In June, Berea police officers shared a warning about a bear near the Tractor Supply and Walmart.

In Lexington last month, an LEX 18 viewer sent us video of a bear walking down the street in Chilesburg.

Chief Richardson said if people see a bear in their neighborhood, give the animal space. If it's an emergency, call 911. Also, make sure to not store attractants like garbage or pet food outside.

"Generally speaking, bears are very shy and want to be away from people," he said. "That's why they travel in the late evening and early morning hours. They're scared of humans. But if they come across an area with food, they may lose that fear."

It is illegal to feed bears in Kentucky. Fish and Wildlife officials said that people who are caught doing so can face up to a year in jail and a $1,000 fine.