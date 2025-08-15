'We're back to normal': Buffalo Trace fully recovered from April floods

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 200-year-old Kentucky staple, Buffalo Trace Distillery, was hit by historic floods in Frankfort in April of this year.

Matt Higgins, guest experience director, said they have 100 historic buildings on site. All were impacted by the flood waters.

"Every one of them took on some kind of water damage, there was about 3 feet of water inside the visitors center, everything that water touched had to be cleaned up, replaced or thrown away," said Higgins.

Higgins told LEX18 the Kentucky River rose 48 feet above normal during the flood event in April.

"It was jarring; it definitely evoked an emotional response from everyone who has a connection here," said Higgins. "I think we dwelled on it for maybe a day, then we got back to work to make sure we could reopen quickly, and give back to the community that we love to serve."

Buffalo Trace is back to their regularly scheduled programming, which includes 7 days a week of tours, tastings, and browsing the gift shop.

Higgins said on top of that, you can get a history lesson, too.

"You get to go in the buildings and feel what it was like here in the 1800s, see the history come to life when you're here," said Higgins.

Next up for the distillery is a new dining experience. A former club house is being renovated to create a cafe. The cafe is set to open in 2026.