What Kentucky's new organ donation law means for patients and families

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A new Kentucky law inspired by a Richmond man's harrowing experience is changing how organ donation procedures are handled across the state.

House Bill 510 took effect Wednesday, requiring medical teams to pause organ recovery or procurement procedures if a patient shows signs of life or experiences a change in neurological status.

The legislation was inspired by T.J. Hoover, who woke up while being prepared for organ procurement — a moment his family says changed their lives forever.

Covering Kentucky Man's near-death experience during organ donation procedure inspires new KY law Web Staff

Nearly five years ago, Hoover suffered an overdose and went into cardiac arrest. His family was told he was brain dead. His sister, Donna Rhorer, says she later learned that diagnosis was never documented in his medical chart.

Wanting to honor Hoover's wishes as an organ donor, the family agreed to remove him from life support. Then, something no one expected happened.

"On Friday they had his honor walk, and he woke up during his honor walk," Rhorer said.

Nyckoletta Martin was a surgical preservation coordinator at the time, on her way to take over Hoover's case.

"I was aware of everything that was happening and I was also aware that TJ woke up during his cardiac catheterization earlier that day and his family wasn't told that he woke up and that's kind of the big red flag," Martin said.

Today, Hoover lives with a traumatic brain injury and PTSD. He requires around-the-clock care and specialized therapy.

His case sparked federal investigations, including a congressional hearing last year examining Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates (KODA), which has since merged with Network for Hope.

Rhorer is Hoover's legal guardian and says the experience has taken a lasting toll.

"Sometimes it feels overwhelming. I live it every day. But I still have my moments of feeling overwhelmed by the things that he went through and you know, when I found out, the things that he actually went through, it's pretty traumatizing. But I have to remain strong because TJ feeds off of me," Rhorer said.

Advocates behind the legislation say the new law strengthens the integrity of the organ donation process.

"When there could be a question, this call to pause and re-evaluate strengthens the whole process and assures that the dignity intended in that organ donation, the wishes of the donor, the desires of the individuals, those that are waiting, the desires of Kentuckians and their donor program are really being met in this. And I think it's reassuring," they said.

Rhorer says Hoover still supports organ donation and hopes the law protects future patients and families.

"Everybody deserves the same right, they deserve to live if they're still alive in there, they deserve that," Rhorer said.

Annie Brown is committed to covering the stories that matter to you. If you have an idea, please reach out to Annie at annie.brown@wlex.tv.

